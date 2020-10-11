NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Oct 11 (OPTA) - Results for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 2 109 0 0 Motorsports 2 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 8 109 0 0 3 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 14 109 0 0 4 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 10 109 0 0 Racing 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 24 109 0 0 6 William Byron 24 Hendrick 13 109 0 0 Motorsports 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 109 0 0 8 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 5 109 0 0 Motorsports 9 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 28 109 0 0 Racing 10 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 11 109 0 0 Racing 11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 4 109 0 0 Racing 12 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 16 109 0 0 Childress Racing 13 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 30 109 0 0 Motorsports 14 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 18 109 0 0 Racing 15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 1 109 0 0 16 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 12 109 0 0 Racing 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 38 109 0 0 47 Racing 18 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 3 109 0 0 19 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 6 109 0 0 Childress Racing 20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 21 109 0 0 Racing 21 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 26 109 0 0 43 Motorsports 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 20 109 0 0 Racing 23 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 17 109 0 0 24 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 35 109 0 0 Racing 25 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 34 109 0 0 Racing 26 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing 36 109 0 0 27 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 32 109 0 0 28 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 25 109 0 0 29 James Davison 53 Spire 37 109 0 0 Motorsports 30 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 109 0 0 31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 15 109 0 0 Racing 32 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 31 109 0 0 Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki 51 Tommy Baldwin 29 108 0 0 Racing 34 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 23 108 0 0 Racing 35 J.J. Yeley 77 Rick Ware Racing 33 108 0 0 36 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 19 105 0 0 38 Motorsports 37 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 22 95 0 0 Motorsports 38 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 27 57 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points