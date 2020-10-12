NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Oct 12 (OPTA) - Results for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 2 109 49 149 Motorsports 2 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 8 109 44 110 3 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 14 109 35 101 4 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 10 109 33 36 Racing 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 24 109 46 110 6 William Byron 24 Hendrick 13 109 42 149 Motorsports 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 109 37 101 8 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 5 109 34 149 Motorsports 9 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 28 109 28 102 Racing 10 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 11 109 27 102 Racing 11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 4 109 26 102 Racing 12 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 16 109 28 46 Childress Racing 13 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 30 109 24 149 Motorsports 14 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 18 109 23 43 Racing 15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 1 109 22 101 16 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 12 109 21 102 Racing 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 38 109 20 43 47 Racing 18 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 3 109 20 110 19 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 6 109 18 46 Childress Racing 20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 21 109 17 28 Racing 21 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 26 109 18 18 43 Motorsports 22 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 20 109 23 23 Racing 23 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 17 109 24 24 24 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 35 109 30 30 Racing 25 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 34 109 12 12 Racing 26 Gray Gaulding 27 Rick Ware Racing 36 109 0 0 27 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 32 109 10 10 28 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 25 109 9 9 29 James Davison 53 Spire 37 109 8 8 Motorsports 30 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 109 7 101 31 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 15 109 11 28 Racing 32 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 31 109 7 8 Motorsports 33 Josh Bilicki 51 Tommy Baldwin 29 108 0 0 Racing 34 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 23 108 3 36 Racing 35 J.J. Yeley 77 Rick Ware Racing 33 108 0 0 36 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 19 105 1 8 38 Motorsports 37 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 22 95 1 1 Motorsports 38 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 27 57 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points