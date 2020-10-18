NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Oct 18 (OPTA) - Results for the Hollywood Casino 400 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 2 267 0 0 2 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 4 267 0 0 Racing 3 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 6 267 0 0 Motorsports 4 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 8 267 0 0 5 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 20 267 0 0 6 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 1 267 0 0 Motorsports 7 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 9 267 0 0 8 William Byron 24 Hendrick 10 267 0 0 Motorsports 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 267 0 0 10 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 22 267 0 0 Racing 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 17 267 0 0 Childress Racing 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 18 267 0 0 Racing 13 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 16 267 0 0 Racing 14 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 13 267 0 0 Racing 15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 267 0 0 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 23 267 0 0 47 Racing 17 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 32 267 0 0 38 Motorsports 18 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 24 267 0 0 43 Motorsports 19 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 26 267 0 0 Motorsports 20 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 11 267 0 0 21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 21 267 0 0 Racing 22 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 28 267 0 0 Racing 23 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 29 267 0 0 24 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 25 266 0 0 25 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 15 266 0 0 Childress Racing 26 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 12 266 0 0 Racing 27 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 27 265 0 0 Racing 28 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 35 263 0 0 Motorsports 29 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 19 262 0 0 Racing 30 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 34 261 0 0 31 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 14 261 0 0 Motorsports 32 James Davison 53 Spire 33 258 0 0 Motorsports 33 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 31 258 0 0 34 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 37 256 0 0 35 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin 39 254 0 0 Racing 36 Reed Sorenson 77 Premium 36 250 0 0 Motorsports 37 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 38 228 0 0 38 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 3 197 0 0 Racing 39 Chad Finchum 49 MBM Motorsports 40 154 0 0 40 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 30 144 0 0 Racing Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points