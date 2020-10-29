NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

19 Joe Gibbs Racing 0 334 0 0 3 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 0 334 0 0 Racing 4 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 0 334 0 0 5 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 0 334 0 0 Motorsports 6 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 0 334 0 0 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 0 334 0 0 Racing 8 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 0 334 0 0 Racing 9 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 0 334 0 0 10 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 0 334 0 0 11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 0 334 0 0 Childress Racing 12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 0 334 0 0 47 Racing 13 William Byron 24 Hendrick 0 334 0 0 Motorsports 14 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 0 334 0 0 Racing 15 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 0 334 0 0 Childress Racing 16 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 0 333 0 0 Racing 17 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 0 333 0 0 Racing 18 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 0 333 0 0 Racing 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 0 333 0 0 Racing 20 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 0 333 0 0 Motorsports 21 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 0 333 0 0 22 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 0 332 0 0 38 Motorsports 23 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 0 332 0 0 Racing 24 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 0 332 0 0 25 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 0 331 0 0 26 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 0 331 0 0 Motorsports 27 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 0 328 0 0 Racing 28 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 0 328 0 0 Motorsports 29 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin 0 326 0 0 Racing 30 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 0 325 0 0 31 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 0 325 0 0 32 Reed Sorenson 77 Premium 0 321 0 0 Motorsports 33 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 0 316 0 0 34 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 0 310 0 0 Racing 35 Chad Finchum 49 MBM Motorsports 0 310 0 0 36 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 0 279 0 0 Motorsports 37 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 0 184 0 0 38 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 0 59 0 0 43 Motorsports 39 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 0 59 0 0 Racing 40 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 0 20 0 0 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points