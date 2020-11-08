NASCAR Cup Series 2020 Results

Nov 8 (OPTA) - Results for the Season Finale 500 of NASCAR Cup Series 2020 on Sunday Driver / number Team Gr Dnf Lap DPt TPt 1 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick 1 312 40 131 Motorsports 2 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske Racing 3 312 35 112 3 Joey Logano 22 Penske Racing 2 312 34 112 4 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 312 33 109 5 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick 26 312 37 131 Motorsports 6 Ryan Blaney 12 Penske Racing 5 312 43 112 7 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas 11 312 30 89 Racing 8 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers 12 312 32 32 Racing 9 William Byron 24 Hendrick 25 312 29 131 Motorsports 10 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 13 312 27 109 11 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 312 34 109 12 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi 7 312 31 43 Racing 13 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas 10 311 24 89 Racing 14 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas 9 311 26 89 Racing 15 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty 23 311 22 22 43 Motorsports 16 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick 6 311 25 131 Motorsports 17 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family 17 311 20 20 Racing 18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard 18 311 19 37 Childress Racing 19 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard 21 311 18 37 Childress Racing 20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway 31 311 17 30 Racing 21 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 22 311 16 16 22 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 14 311 15 109 23 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row 29 311 14 25 Motorsports 24 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway 19 311 13 30 Racing 25 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi 16 311 12 43 Racing 26 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row 27 311 11 25 38 Motorsports 27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty 20 310 10 13 47 Racing 28 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas 15 310 9 89 Racing 29 Brennan Poole 15 Premium 35 309 8 8 Motorsports 30 J.J. Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 32 306 0 0 31 Daniel Suárez 96 Gaunt Brothers 30 306 6 6 Racing 32 Joey Gase 51 Rick Ware Racing 37 302 0 0 33 James Davison 53 Spire 36 302 4 4 Motorsports 34 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty 24 299 3 13 Racing 35 Josh Bilicki 77 Tommy Baldwin 38 296 0 0 Racing 36 Timmy Hill 66 MBM Motorsports 33 288 0 0 37 Garrett Smithley 7 Rick Ware Racing 39 261 0 0 38 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 28 215 1 1 39 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 34 149 1 1 Notes: Gr-Grid position at the start; Dnf-Did not finish; DPt-Driver points; TPt-Team points