Saints RB Kamara attends NASCAR race to honor Wallace

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara attended his first NASCAR race Sunday at Homestead, Fla., in the wake of the organization's decision to ban the confederate flag from its venues.

Kamara was also there to honor the Cup Series' only black driver, Bubba

Wallace, who pushed for the change and debuted a new Black Lives Matter paint

scheme on his No. 43 Chevrolet earlier this week at Martinsville.

"What's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong, and I think Bubba's a

testament to that," Kamara told ESPN from the racetrack.

NASCAR extended an invitation to Kamara to attend the Dixie Vodka 400, making

him one of only 1,000 fans in attendance, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kamara, who trains in South Florida in the offseason, came decked out in

Wallace gear.

Kamara was moved by Wallace's efforts to urge the series to ban the

Confederate flag.

"I don't think it's about when to say it. It's about it actually being said,"

Kamara told the Miami Herald. "It's taken this long to do it and it is what it

is. Me personally, I'm not going to be mad at that because the climate

dictated it. The fact that they sat down and got rid of it, and are making

these strides to flip the script, that's all you can ask for."

