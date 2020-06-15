Nascar

Saints RB Kamara attends NASCAR race to honor Wallace

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara attended his first NASCAR race Sunday at Homestead, Fla., in the wake of the organization's decision to ban the confederate flag from its venues.

Kamara was also there to honor the Cup Series' only black driver, Bubba
Wallace, who pushed for the change and debuted a new Black Lives Matter paint
scheme on his No. 43 Chevrolet earlier this week at Martinsville.

"What's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong, and I think Bubba's a
testament to that," Kamara told ESPN from the racetrack.

NASCAR extended an invitation to Kamara to attend the Dixie Vodka 400, making
him one of only 1,000 fans in attendance, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kamara, who trains in South Florida in the offseason, came decked out in
Wallace gear.

Kamara was moved by Wallace's efforts to urge the series to ban the
Confederate flag.

"I don't think it's about when to say it. It's about it actually being said,"
Kamara told the Miami Herald. "It's taken this long to do it and it is what it
is. Me personally, I'm not going to be mad at that because the climate
dictated it. The fact that they sat down and got rid of it, and are making
these strides to flip the script, that's all you can ask for."

--Field Level Media

