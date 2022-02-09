Ryota Yamamoto tops the Nordic combined individual normal hill/10km leaderboard after the ski jumping competition.

Yamamoto flattened the field with a monster jump of 108m earning him 133 points.

He will now start the cross-country skiing portion of the event 38 seconds ahead of Austrian Lukas Greiderer who finished in second place.

German Julian Schmid will begin 40 seconds behind the lead in third, while reigning long hill/10km gold medallist and cross-country specialist Joannes Rydzek put himself in strong contention for a medal after scoring 122.2 points for fourth place. He is just 43 seconds back.

Franz-Josef Rehrl, who topped the ski jumping competition in 2018, is seventh on the leaderboard.

The 44 remaining athletes will race for medals in the 10km cross-country, starting at intervals determined by the strength of their jumps.

- - -

