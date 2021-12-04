Gyda Hansen Westvold claimed Nordic Combined World Cup victory over fellow Norwegian Mari Lund Leinan, to win by 52 seconds in Lillehammer.
Austrian Lisa Hirner prevented a Norwegian clean sweep, narrowly beating Marte Lund Leinan to the bronze medal.
Lund Leinan led after the ski-jumping, scoring 132.8 jump points, 2.5 more than eventual winner Westvold, who then stormed ahead in the 10km cross country in an impressive time of 16:02.7.
In the men's 4x5km, Norway were once again victorious on a superb day.
The Norwegian quartet led by Jens Luraas Oftebro's impressive 126.6 jump points edged past the German team by just 5.3s.
Japan finished third, 2:23.3 behind runners-up Germany, beating Austria by .1 of a second.
