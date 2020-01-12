Dominant Norway secure team sprint glory in Italy
Joergen Graabak and Jarl Magnus Riiber joined forces to clinch a 43.8 second win for Norway I in the Nordic Combined Team Sprint in Val di Fiemme, Italy.
Japan I led the field after the ski jumping stage following 103.5m and 103m jumps from Ryota Yamamoto and Akito Watabe.
This ensured they had a slim advantage of two seconds over the Norwegian duo heading into the 2x7.5km sprint but 1.5km down the course, the lead had already changed hands.
Norway had already forged a 4.9 second gap over Japan and from there they continued to build and crossed the line in 33:19.0.
German duo Fabian Riessle and Vinzenz Geiger came in second place while Austrian pair Lukas Greiderer and Martin Fritz completed the podium.
Sportsbeat 2020