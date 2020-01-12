Dominant Norway secure team sprint glory in Italy

Japan I led the field after the ski jumping stage following 103.5m and 103m jumps from Ryota Yamamoto and Akito Watabe.

This ensured they had a slim advantage of two seconds over the Norwegian duo heading into the 2x7.5km sprint but 1.5km down the course, the lead had already changed hands.

Norway had already forged a 4.9 second gap over Japan and from there they continued to build and crossed the line in 33:19.0.

German duo Fabian Riessle and Vinzenz Geiger came in second place while Austrian pair Lukas Greiderer and Martin Fritz completed the podium.

