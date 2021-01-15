Jarl Magnus Riiber pulled further clear at the top of the nordic combined World Cup standings after a dominant victory in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

The Norwegian, seeking a third consecutive World Cup crown, set the tone with a monster 106m jump which ensured he would begin the 10km normal hill race with a 40-second advantage.

With such a cushion from the outset, Riiber was never truly troubled and crossed the line in 28:56.1, 8.4 seconds clear of Finland's Ilkka Herola.

Herola took second overall for his first podium place of the season ahead of Germany's Vinzenz Geiger, who had claimed victory in the last two World Cup events of 2020.

Geiger was forced to settle for third on this occasion and was followed by two fellow Germans, Fabian Riessle and Eric Frenzel.

There was no stopping Riiber, however, who appeared back to his best having been troubled by injury in December's meet in Ramsau.

The 23-year-old's 30th career World Cup win took him to 460 points, 149 clear of Geiger, his nearest challenger, after six of 17 events.

The competitors will remain in Val di Fiemme for another HS106/10km event on Sunday, when Riiber will hope to continue his seemingly unstoppable charge towards another World Cup trophy.

