Germany's Vinzenz Geiger clinched a dramatic first Nordic Combined World Cup win of the season with victory in the men's event in Ramsau.

The 23-year-old was tasked with making up 25 seconds in the 10km ski, after Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber had taken the advantage at the halfway stage with a jump of 94.5m - two and a half metres further than Geiger.

Nordic Combined Women's nordic combined makes long-awaited World Cup debut A DAY AGO

Having skied alone for the first two laps, Riiber was eventually caught by a group of pursuers including Geiger, and the Olympic team gold medallist successfully launched a late attack to take the win in a time of 23:55.6.

Riiber - who has already claimed two World Cup wins this season in Ruka, Finland - finished half a second behind to take silver, while Austria's Lukas Greiderer completed the podium on home soil.

With a fourth career World Cup win secured, Geiger will look to add to his tally at the same venue on Sunday in the last men's Nordic Combined event until the New Year, while Riiber will be hoping to strengthen his grip on the overall lead.

Sportsbeat 2020

Nordic Combined Oftebro takes advantage of Riiber disqualification to claim first World Cup win in Ruta 29/11/2020 AT 19:21