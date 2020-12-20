Halvor Egner Granerud continues to dominate the Ski Jumping World Cup standings after the Norwegian claimed his fifth successive victory in Engelberg.

The 24-year-old produced a sensational second jump to secure the victory in Switzerland, as he came from behind to overcome first round leader Piotr Zyla of Poland.

Granerud becomes the first Norwegian to win five World Cup events in a row after a sensational season so far, which leaves him sitting handsomely at the top of the overall standings.

"That is unbelievable. I run out of words about this stability and how good every single jump is," Granerud said.

"It's not like I take out super jumps - they are normal jumps all the time. The normal jumps are sickly good. It feels incredible."

It wasn't all plain sailing for the Norwegian in the first round in Switzerland, despite registering the furthest jump of the session with a distance of 141.5m.

Zyla's attempt of 132.5m gave him the highest score after the first set of jumps, with the 33-year-old setting the standard with 156.0 points ahead of Yukiya Sato, with Granerud down in third.

But once again, the current World Cup leader held his nerve to take the victory in the second round of the day, with a jump of 135.5m enough to send him to the top of the standings with 305.4 points.

German jumper Markus Eisenbichler recovered from being seventh after round one to secure second spot on the podium, while Zyla's second leap wasn't as successful, leaving him in third.

Granerud sits on 600 points after eight events this season, with Eisenbichler his nearest challenger with 463 in second, while Zyla's strong performance sees him rise up to fourth.

