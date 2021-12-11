Norwegian duo Gyda Westvold Hansen and Jarl Magnus Riiber continued their scintillating starts to the Nordic Combined World Cup season in Otepaa, Estonia.

The competition format was changed due to the difficult wind conditions, with a mass start replacing the individual gundersen, but it made no difference to Hansen.

The overall World Cup leader immediately took the lead and maintained it until the 3.7km point before Ida Marie Hagen overtook her to prevail in a thrilling finish.

Marte Leinan Lund finished in second place (0.3 seconds behind), followed by the Germany's Cindy Haasch and Hansen (both +1.8 sec) in fourth place.

Hansen then triumphed in the ski jumping round once again, registering the furthest jump of the day at 94 metres to pick up 113.8 points and top the podium.

Second went to Hagen, who backed up her cross-country race win with a jump of 85 metres (93.4 points), while Japan's Yuna Kasai completed the podium with a jump of 85.5 metres.

Leinan Lund had been second after the jump but was disqualified due to an irregular suit while Hansen's victory means she remains at the summit of the overall World Cup standings.

In the men's event, which also saw the individual gundersen replaced by a mass start, Riiber crossed the line first ahead of German Vinzenz Geiger and compatriot Joergen Graabak.

Riiber then jumped the furthest distance of the day with 96 metres to secure his 40th World Cup victory, with his teammate Espen Bjoernstad taking silver with a jump of 93 metres.

German Manuel Faisst leaped into the bronze medal position, backing up his seventh-placed finish in the cross-country race, to claim his first World Cup podium of the season.

Riiber remains top of the overall World Cup standings with 400 points after his latest win, with Johannes Lamparter in second (301 points) and Germany's Terence Weber in third (225).

