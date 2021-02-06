Vinzenz Geiger headed a German 1-2-3 on home snow in the first of two Nordic Combined World Cup individual Gundersen events in Klingenthal.

The 23-year-old bested compatriots Fabian Riessle and Eric Frenzel to claim his third World Cup win of the season, and earn a first German clean sweep of the podium in a Nordic Combined World Cup event for nearly three years.

Despite being only 14th after the ski jumping section, the five-lap 10km cross-country race proved pivotal as Geiger made his attack on one of the uphill parts of the course.

Geiger managed to build up a big cushion during this period and eventually won by 3.5 seconds from Riessle, with Frenzel just one tenth further back.

"It was a perfect day for Team Germany," Geiger said.

"I still had a bit of problems with the jumping, so I'm all the happier that it worked out."

Despite the victory Geiger is still a mammoth 286 points behind yellow bib holder Jarl Magnus Riiber in the overall standings, who is on 940 point. Japan's Akito Watabe is third on 568 with Riessle now just 15 points behind him in fourth.

