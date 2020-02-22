Jarl Riiber wins Nordic Combined in Trondheim

Riiber triumphed with a time 59.3 seconds ahead of Jorgen Graabak, who was engaged in a tough battle to beat Finland's Ilkka Herola into third, who was three seconds further behind.

Riiber's brother Harald edged the jumping section of the tournament - at first sight - with a distance of 134.5 metres, earning him 129.3 points. Jarl's' 133 metres was enough to win 137 points.