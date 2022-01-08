Johannes Lamparter claimed his maiden Nordic Combined World Cup victory at the age of just 20 in Val di Fiemme.

The Austrian took advantage of the absence of Jarl Magnus Riiber, struggling with a back injury, to take the first win of his career, with only Riiber having tasted World Cup success at a younger age in the last decade.

Lamparter started with a 14-second lead over Eric Frenzel following the ski jumping and never looked like being caught on the cross-country.

In the end he came home 16.5 seconds clear of Germany's Vinzenz Geiger, who had to settle for second for the third event in succession, with Frenzel third.

With the victory, Lamparter closed the gap on Riiber at the top of the World Cup standings to 180 points, with the Norwegian also set to miss next weekâ€™s event in Klingenthal.

Geiger is now up to third ahead of compatriots Terence Weber and Frenzel.

In the women's event, Gyda Westvold Hansen made it six wins from six to extend her lead at the top of the World Cup standings.

Japan's Anju Nakamura led after the cross-country skiing, but Westvold Hansen was in a class of her own in the ski jumping to take victory by 14.1 points from the Japanese athlete.

Austria's Lisa Herner took the third spot on the podium with Westvold Hansen now on 600 points in the World Cup standings, an incredible 289 clear of her nearest rival, compatriot Ida Marie Hagen, who could only manage ninth spot.

