Austrian Johannes Lamparter stormed to his second Nordic Combined World Cup win in as many days in Klingenthal to take the overall top spot.

The 20-year-old finds himself on top of the season's standings after backing up the lead he held from the ski jumping with an impressive performance in the cross-country to win by 8.4 seconds on Sunday.

Kristjan Ilves was again the man in second place, although he was substantially further back than in Saturday's first race, but the Estonian still managed to claim his third career podium.

Lamparter's compatriot Franz-Josef Rehrl took third after bagging the longest jump of the day with a monster 147-metre effort.

Rehrl finished 0.3 seconds behind Ilves having gone into the cross-country in second place courtesy of his supreme jumping.

Lamparter made the most of Jarl Magnus Riiber's absence this weekend with the Norwegian forced to sit out with a back issue.

Riiber could only watch on as his rival leapfrogged him and established a 100-point cushion at the top of the table.

Leader Lamparter will be on home soil when the World Cup returns at Seefeld on January 28.

