Nordic combined gold for Norway

Their team of Espen Bjoernstad, Jens Luraas Oftebro, Joergen Graabak and Jarl Magnus Riiber finished in a time of 51:03.4mins to claim gold.

The quartet also impressed in the jump element of the contest, with Oftebro producing a particularly solid showing of 149.2 metres in the second round.

The home crowd were given reason to celebrate as Germany's Fabian Riessle, Johannes Rydzek, Manuel Faisst and Vinzenz Geiger claimed second with a time of 52:37.7.

Their effort was enough to ensure they finished above Atiko Watabe, Ryota Yamamoto, Hideaki Nagai and Yoshita Watabe of Japan who took third.

Sportsbeat 2020