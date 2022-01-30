Norway dominated the Nordic Combined World Cup event in Seefeld, Austria, with Joergen Graabak finishing first and Jarl Magnus Riiber in third.

Three-time Winter Olympic medallist Graabak finished with 130.4 jump points and a time of 30:08.6 to add the World Cup event in Seefeld to his impressive list of accomplishments.

Ad

The 30-year-old won two Winter Olympic gold medals back in 2014 in Sochi and also boasts two gold and three silver World Championship medals.

Nordic Combined Riiber foiled by elements as Geiger takes advantage in Seefeld A DAY AGO

Sandwiched between the two Norwegians was Austria's Johannes Lamparter.

The two-time World Championship gold medallist recovered from a disappointing jump round to excel in the cross-country, recording a time of 30:10.1 and 128.1 jump points.

Riiber showed precisely why he's one of the most exciting youngsters on the Nordic Combined circuit, finishing third to cap an excellent day for his country.

The fresh-faced 24-year-old's time of 30:23.5 was disappointing after an incredible jump score of 131.8 that left him in contention for the win.

Thanks to his second place, Lamparter extends his overall lead in the World Cup standings from Riiber after 15 of the 20 events. He has 1030 points to Riiber's 883.

Sportsbeat 2022

Nordic Combined Lamparter takes overall World Cup lead after double gold 16/01/2022 AT 21:29