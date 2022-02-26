Norway I's team of Luraas Oftebro and Joergen Graabak won the team sprint event in the Nordic Combined World Cup in Lahti, Finland, coming back from 43 seconds behind Norway II.

The Norwegian pair are fresh from winning Olympic gold, but it was their Beijing teammates in Norway II, Espen Bjoernstad and Espen Andersen who led after the ski jumping, with an incredible 283.5 points.

Austria I's team of Franz-Josef Rehrl and Lukas Greiderer finished the ski jumping second, narrowly behind the leaders, with 278.7 points, while in third place before the cross-country was Germany II's duo of Manuel Faisst and Terence Weber.

Eventual winners Norway I started the cross-country leg in fourth, 43 seconds behind their compatriots after scoring 261.8 points in the ski jumping.

But they finished the cross-country leg in an impressive 28:58.4, beaten only by Finland I and Germany I, who finished sixth and fourth overall respectively.

Austria I finished second overall, just 1.1 seconds back, while the other Norwegian pair finished third.

