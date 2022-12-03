Jens Luraas Oftebro held off the challenge of fellow Norwegian Jarl Magnus Riiber to win the men's Nordic combined event on home snow in Lillehammer.

Germany's Vinzenz Geiger made up 15 places to claim bronze, with Ida Marie Hagen mounting a similar comeback in the women's event.

Gyda Westvold Hansen continued her dominance with a second win of the weekend to already sit 75 points clear in the World Cup standings.

Oftebro headed the field after a jump of 99m earned him 140.4 points and a slim three-second lead over Japan's Ryota Yamamoto.

Austria's Mario Seidl set off a further five seconds back with Riiber having to make up 22 seconds on Oftebro, something he almost achieved.

With 2.5km of the 10km race gone, Riiber had closed the gap to 17.3 seconds to sit in second while Seidl had also overtaken Yamamoto to sit in the provisional podium spots.

By the halfway stage, Riiber was only 12.7 seconds behind and Yamamoto was into third, a position he could not maintain as he both and Seidl tumbled down the leaderboard.

Oftebro did enough to claim a first individual World Cup win on home snow as Riiber settled for silver, finishing 9.3 seconds back, with Geiger putting in a lung-busting effort to claim bronze.

In the women's, Westvold Hansen's jump of 98m metres gave her 132 points and a 57-second lead on yesterday's silver medallist Annika Sieff of Italy heading into the cross-country section.

The 20-year-old stretched her lead to 1:21.6 as Sieff dropped away to fifth place while Hagen moved from seventh after the ski jump to second at the finish line.

She first picked off Japan's Yuna Kasai and Friday's bronze medallist Nathalie Armbruster before beating out a fading Sieff.

Austria's Lina Hirner who had missed out on the podium yesterday was Hagen's final victim as she was pipped to the line, finishing 0.9 seconds behind the Norwegian.

Hirner did just enough to secure a place on the podium in Lillehammer as Ambruster enjoyed a second wind, the Austrian beating the German in a photo finish.

