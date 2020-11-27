Two-time Crystal Globe winner Jarl Magnus Riiber started the new Nordic Combined season just as he finished the last, as the Norwegian claimed a 28th World Cup win in Ruka on Friday.

The 2019 and 2020 overall champion emerged victorious once again in the men's Individual Gundersen event in Finland, making up a deficit of 32 seconds on Austria's Johannes Lamparter in the cross-country section.

Riiber was in fourth place after the morning's ski jumping event, landing a clean 141.0m effort, while the 19-year-old Lamparter stormed into the lead with a jump of 147.5m ahead of Kristjan Ilves of Estonia and Japan's Ryota Yamamoto.

But the Norwegian did what he does best in the 5km dash; as he scampered across the snow to close the gap, before taking the lead with a kilometre to go, eventually claiming top spot by just one second.

The win was Riiber's fourth in a row in Ruka, after his dominant display last season in which he claimed a hat-trick of victories at the Finnish resort, with the Norwegian glad to be back in action.

"We are finally back in Ruka and I am super happy to be able to win this race, it was a very hard race, but it's good to be back," Riiber said.

Lamparter crossed the line just behind to claim silver in Friday's action, while Riiber's compatriot Jens Luraas Oftebro has a strong ski to round off the podium in third.

And Riiber will be hoping for more of the same over the weekend, as the Nordic Combined action continues with two 10km races in Ruka, as he looks to extend his winning streak to six on Finnish snow.

