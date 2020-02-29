Riiber continues remarkable season to help Norway seal team triumph

Having triumphed in both the first team sprint event in Val di Fiemme and the 4x5km relay in Schattenberg last month, the Norwegians made it three from three in Finland.

The duo of Jørgen Graabak and Jarl Magnus Riiber clocked a time of 29:06.3mins in the cross-country element to seal gold by 28.1 seconds from Germany I, Terence Weber and Manuel Faißt.

Germany II – comprised of Johannes Rydzek and Vinzenz Geiger – took bronze, 2.7s behind their compatriots.

The Norwegian pair dominated all day in Lahti, accruing a seven-second lead over nearest rivals Japan following the ski jumping – and 11 seconds over Germany I – before converting that to another World Cup success.

The victory continues Riiber's incredible season, where he has won 13 of the 15 individual events to wrap up overall World Cup victory already, with four races still to come.

