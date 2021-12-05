Jarl Magnus Riiber was once again in a class of his own as he eased to his fourth Nordic Combined World Cup win of the season on home snow. Riiber jumped the furthest of anyone â€“ a whopping 143 metres â€“ in the ski jumping leg and started with a commanding lead in the 10km cross-country. And he converted that into a 13.5-second victory to send the locals home happy in Lillehammer. Riiber was followed across the line by Austria's Johannes Lamparter, while Germany's Eric Frenzel completed the podium a further 32.1 seconds back. Riiber has racked up 300 points already this season and has the yellow bib, with Lamparter second on 272. Sportsbeat 2021

Ad

Nordic Combined Clean sweep for Norway in Nordic Combined World Cup as Gyda Hansen Westvold claims win 21 HOURS AGO

Nordic Combined Norway's Gyda Westvold Hansen wins Nordic Combined World Cup on home soil YESTERDAY AT 16:06