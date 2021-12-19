Jarl Magnus Riiber drew level with Eric Frenzel as he notched his 43rd Nordic Combined World Cup win, meaning only Hannu Manninen sits ahead of him with 48.

Riiber won his second event of the weekend in Ramsau, topping the ski jump element and not letting himself get caught in the 10km cross-country ski race with Frenzel unable to stop the Norwegian equalling his tally of all-time victories.

However, the German was able to climb the podium, coming home third behind compatriot Vinzenz Geiger.

The 24-year-old Riiber posted a score of 134.5 points in the ski jump to have a 21-second lead over countryman Espen Andersen going into the cross-country element.

Andersen's score of 129.2 saw him sit five seconds ahead of fellow Norwegian Jen Luraas Oftebro, but the trio were not able to complete a clean sweep on the final podium as the German contingent hit back.

Geiger had started the 10km race 43 seconds back from Riiber and despite a valiant effort could only claw back 27.7 seconds on the Norwegian who led from start to finish.

Frenzel pipped another German, Terence Weber to bronze, coming in 34.1 seconds behind the winner, who extended his World Cup lead over Johannes Lamparter to 280, with the Austrian only managing 11th in his home World Cup.

