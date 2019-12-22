Riiber hits back with Nordic Combined win in Ramsau

The Norwegian had to settle for second in Austria on Saturday, the first time he had been beaten all season.

But he responded in fine style, seeing off compatriot Joergen Graabak by 2.8 seconds, with German Vinzenz Geiger taking third after his victory on Saturday.

The win extends Riiber's lead at the top of the overall standings as he looks to make it successive Overall World Cup titles.

