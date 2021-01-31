Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber claimed a second successive Triple victory in the Nordic Combined World Cup, after a dramatic sprint finish on day three in Seefeld, Austria.

The 23-year-old - who had finished top of the ranks in both of the previous days' competition - took a 38-second lead into the 15km Gundersen cross-country race after a jump of 108m.

But Finland's Ilkka Herola and Japan's Akito Watabe ate away at that advantage and eventually caught Riiber, who launched a successful late attack on the last uphill into the stadium.

A time of 37:19.1 was good enough to finish 1.3s clear of Herola, with Watabe completing the podium in third.

Riiber - who was victorious in the seventh Nordic Combined Triple last season - said: "I'm so happy to win the Triple for a second year in a row. It helps give me a lot of confidence going forward."

An eighth victory of the current World Cup campaign leaves the Olympic silver medallist 386 points ahead of Germany's Vinzenz Geiger at the top of the overall standings.

