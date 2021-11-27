Germany completed a clean sweep at the men's Nordic combined World Cup in Ruka after Jarl Magnus Riiber extended his unbeaten run to six on Friday.

As the season got into full swing in Finland, Terence Weber led a German one-two-three in Saturday's Nordic Combined which saw the skiers combine the ski jump with a 10km cross-country skiing leg.

Ad

Weber finished just 1.2s ahead of countryman Eric Frenzel, with Vinzenz Geiger finishing 2.3 seconds off Weber to secure the clean sweep.

Klingenthal Ruthless Riiber ends campaign on a high after claiming third Crystal Globe 21/03/2021 AT 15:46

Weber had led after the morning's ski jump scoring 151.8 points, to sit ahead of Kristjan Ilves of Estonia in second with 149.9.

Frenzel and Geiger came fighting back in the cross-country skiing leg following jump scores of 148.1 and 147.4 respectively.

But their countryman did enough to hold them off, to earn his first victory of the World Cup season and deny Geiger a third World Cup win in a row after he won the final two events of last season after Riiber did not compete.

On Friday's shorter race, Riiber made history as he became the first Nordic Combined athlete to win the opening World Cup event in three back-to-back seasons.

The win also sees the Norwegian claim a sixth World Cup title in a row having ended last season with five consecutive wins.

The 24-year-old led the way from the ski jumping leg, scoring 149.2 points before coming home on the 5km cross-country leg in a time of 12m16.1s.

Johannes Lamparter of Austria moved into second on the cross-country leg having come fourth in the ski jumping, with Jens Luraas Oftebro completing the podium.

Riiber was disqualified alongside compatriot Kasper Moen Flatla on Saturday due to suit issues but could race again on Sunday.

Klingenthal Riiber claims 10km glory in Klingenthal 21/03/2021 AT 14:26