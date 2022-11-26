Norway's nordic combined sensation and reigning World Cup champion Jarl Magnus Riiber claimed his 50th individual win in Ruka.

No one has more individual race wins than the four-time overall World Cup champion, who scooped his fifth career gold at Ruka's HS142/10km event.

The 25-year-old had ground to make up on Ryota Yamamoto after the ski jumping section left Riiber 42 seconds behind the Japanese blue bib holder going into the 10km cross-country race.

Riiber took the lead in the final lap after combining with Austria's Stefan Rettenegger to chase down Yamamoto after 5km.

Yamamoto was unable to secure a podium spot after Friday's winner and overall World Cup leader Julian Schmid of Germany made a late breakaway to cross the line 10.4 seconds after Riiber.

And Norway's Olympic silver medallist Jens Luraas Oftebro joined his compatriot on the podium, finishing third for the second time in as many days to retain the yellow bib as Rettenegger had to settle for fifth.

Ruka has a special significance for the 22-year-old as the site of his first World Cup podium back in 2019 and his first individual World Cup win a year later.

