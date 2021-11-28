Jarl Magnus Riiber was crowned the overall winner of the Nordic Combined Opening Tour having finished top after Sunday's action at the World Cup in Ruka, Finland. Riiber won the men's Gundersen Large Hill 10km event, after Sunday's ski jumping was called off due to weather conditions, to seal victory in the opening round of the Nordic Combined season, which sees skiers taking on ski jumping and an endurance event. Riiber was joined on the overall podium by Austrian Johannes Lamparter and World Cup leader Terence Weber of Germany.

Riiber and Lamparter were also the top-two on the podium on SundayÕs 10km event, with Jens Luraas Oftebro taking third. The 10km race saw Lamparter leading the way from the off Ð having been the PCR winner of the ski jump with 140m and 154.7 points Ð but was followed closely by Riiber and Austrian Mario Seidl. Riiber and Lamparter continued to storm ahead at the five-kilometre mark, dropping a struggling Seidl in the process, who went backwards from there to finish in eighth. The final few hundred metres saw Riiber tactically come round the outside to fly past Lamparter on the downhill, accelerating up the final hill and driving into the finish to beat the Austrian by a big margin, crossing the line 12 seconds ahead in 25.08.3. German's Manuel Faisst and Weber put in a big charge to challenge Oftebro for third place in the final kilometre, but it wasnÕt enough as Oftebro held them off to secure two spots on the 10km podium for Norway. Saturday had seen Weber top a German one-two-three in the 10km cross-country leg after winning the morning's ski jump.

Riiber was disqualified in the qualification alongside compatriot Kasper Moen Flatla on Saturday due to an irregular suit, before staging a successful comeback on Sunday. In Friday's shorter race, Riiber made history as he became the first Nordic Combined athlete to win the opening World Cup event in three consecutive seasons. The 24-year-old led the way from the ski jumping leg, scoring 149.2 points before coming home on the 5km cross-country leg in a time of 12:16.1. Lamparter moved into second on the cross-country leg having come fourth in the ski jumping, with Oftebro completing the podium.

