Two-time Crystal Globe winner Jarl Magnus Riiber continued his dominance of the Nordic Combined World Cup, with the Norwegian athlete claiming a second victory in as many days in Ruka, Finland.

After coming from behind to take the win in dramatic circumstances the day before, Saturday’s victory was much more routine for the 23-year-old, who led from start to finish this time around.

Riiber registered the longest jump of the competition at 141.0m earlier in the day, and never relinquished the lead throughout the 10km dash that followed.

German competitor Eric Frenzel finished second after a solid jump of 139.5m left him sixth heading into the skiing section, where his prowess on the snow allowed him to gain ground heading towards the line.

The silver medal was the first time Frenzel had been on the podium since December 2018, with the 32-year-old finishing 50.1 seconds behind the irrepressible Riiber.

Akito Watabe rounded off the podium in third, a further 1.3s back, as he saw off the attention of Franz-Josef Rehrl and Manuel Faisst to claim the bronze medal.

The victory in Finland was the 2019 and 2020 champion’s 29th World Cup stage win of his career, and his fifth consecutive success at Ruka, after a hat-trick of wins at last year’s event.

And with the third event of the weekend scheduled for Sunday, Riiber could repeat his heroics once again this year, with the Norwegian already looking as dominant as he has been over the past two seasons.

