Jarl Magnus Riiber starred on home snow and closed the gap on yellow bib holder Johannes Lamparter, as the men's Nordic Combined season heads for a thrilling finish.
The three-time defending Crystal Globe winner jumped the furthest with 139 metres and converted that lead into a 57.5-second victory from Lamparter.
The Austrian saw his lead cut to just 87 points with three events to go, starting on Sunday.
Third place went to Riiber's teammate Jens LurÃ¥s Oftebro, while Olympic champion Joergen Graabak was fourth.
