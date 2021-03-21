Jarl Magnus Riiber showed no signs of suffering a post-Crystal Globe hangover as he ruthlessly racked up his ninth win of the season in Klingenthal.

The brilliant Norwegian was crowned Nordic Combined World Cup champion for the third year in a row on Saturday but stamped yet more authority on the standings by doubling up in Saxony.

Riiber, 23, beat compatriot Espen Bjoernstad by 3.7s to claim a staggering 35th World Cup race victory in the last event of the season.

Home favourite Fabian Riessle scooped the final spot on the podium but it was Riiber who continued to sparkle after another stunning campaign.

The 2018 Winter Olympic silver medallist has reigned supreme in Ruka, Val di Fiemme and Seefeld this term and a time of 24:43.6 in Klingenthal helped extend his lead at the summit to 330 points.

He also soared to a leap of 139.5m to claim 123.9 jump points, 0.5 ahead of Bjoernstad who notched an effort of 139m.

The result means Riiber finishes the season with a scintillating haul of 1140 points after 15 World Cup events, with German Vinzenz Geiger - who finished sixth on home snow on Sunday - in second and Akito Watabe - who was tenth - in third.

And it further augmented Riiber's already-decorated trophy cabinet, with his Winter Olympic medal, three Crystal Globes and four World Championship crowns further catapulting him into the pantheon of Nordic combined greats.

