Johannes Lamparter became the second teenager to earn multiple Nordic combined titles in one World Championships after he and Lukas Greiderer won team sprint gold in Oberstdorf.

The Austrian won the individual large hill-10km event earlier in the Championships and doubled his tally in style on the German snow, matching the teenage double from Trond Einar Elden back in 1989.

He and Greiderer were well placed at the halfway stage, taking 295 points from the jumps with Lamparter’s 140.5m the best of the round.

Nordic Combined Lamparter hits the big time with world Nordic combined gold in Oberstdorf 04/03/2021 AT 16:49

Just two seconds separated them and the Japanese duo of Akito Watabe and Ryota Yamamoto, with clear snow between those two pairs and the rest of the field.

Watabe and Yamamoto fell away and could only manage a fourth-place finish come the race’s conclusion, more than a minute behind Greiderer and his 19-year-old partner.

They stopped the clock in 29:29.7 to win by more than 30 seconds, with Espen Andersen and Jarl Magnus Riiber taking silver having started the cross-country skiing element of the race – which featured two 7.5km runs – in fourth position.

The last spot on the podium went to Fabian Rießle and Eric Frenzel, recording the quickest cross-country effort with a time of 29:25.1.

That saw the Germans recover from fourth place – overtaking the Japan team despite starting 72 seconds behind their counterparts.

That brought to an end the Nordic combined element of the World Championships, with Austria and Norway picking up two gold medals apiece.

Riiber joined Lamparter in standing atop the podium on two occasions, with the Norwegian finishing with two golds and two silvers from his week in Germany.

Sportsbeat 2021

Nordic Combined Rivals no match for Norway in Nordic combined team event 28/02/2021 AT 17:09