Norway lived up to their billing as favourites by winning the first ever mixed team Nordic Combined World Cup gold at Val di Fiemme on Friday.

Jens Luraas Oftebro, Mari Leinan Lund, Gyda Westvold Hansen and Joergen Graabak topped the podium after overhauling Austria during the 15km race at Lago di Tesero.

The Norwegians went into the cross-country skiing leading Austria by three seconds after the morning's ski jumping but Martin Fritz reclaimed the advantage in Italy.

However, Leinan Lund took Norway back into the lead before handing over to Graabak who raced home first in a time of 40:55.5 min.

Austria secured silver after finishing 10.5 seconds behind, with Germany claiming bronze after an impressive showing from 17-year-old Cindy Haasch.

After crossing the finishing line, Graabak said: "It always feels good to win. It was an exciting race, and Gyda was the team's star. She made my job easier."

Westvold Hansen was also proud of her contribution to the victory, adding: "I am very happy with my own race. The whole team did a good job."

The inaugural World Cup event saw two men and two women from each national team compete.

Each competitor jumped once on the normal hill, before the medals were decide in a 15km relay.

The women covered a single loop of the 2.5km lap, while the men covered two laps each.

There will be only events for men at Beijing 2022, with three gold medals awarded.

