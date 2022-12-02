Reigning World Cup champion Gyda Westvold Hansen kicked off the women's Nordic combined season with victory in Lillehammer.

The home favourite delighted the Norwegian crowd as she finished 1:11.5 seconds ahead of Italy's Annika Sieff in second.

Westvold Hansen headed the field after the ski jumping and stretched the gap even further to claim her ninth win in 11 starts.

The 20-year-old scored 134.3 points in the ski jump after recording the furthest difference with a jump of 101m with Sieff three points and 12 seconds back.

Lisa Hirner of Austria rounded out the top three after the jump as her 91m effort gave her 116.1 points heading into the cross-country section.

However, Hirner conceded the last place on the podium to Germany's Nathalie Armbruster who claimed her first World Cup podium in her third race.

After her win, Westvold Hansen said: "I think this is one of the best competitions I have ever done, so I'm really excited about the result.

"Looking ahead to tomorrow, the goal is to keep going in a good direction and to have fun."

