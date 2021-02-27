Norway's Gyda Westvold Hansen made history as the first-ever female Nordic Combined World Champion as she prevailed in the inaugural women's event at the Nordic World Ski Championships. The 18-year-old dominated the normal hill jump and 5km ski as Norway swept the podium with sisters Mari and Marte Leinan Lund finishing second and third. Mari jumped an incredible 107 metres to take pole position for the 5km race, as five athletes cleared in excess of 100m. Westvold Hansen jumped 102.5m to sit third at the halfway mark in the competition, and she then demolished her competition in the race to win in a time of 13:10.4. That was 13.8s ahead of the leading Leinan Lund sister Mari, with Marte a further 15s further back in third. The victory was Norway's fourth gold medal out of eight at the World Championships so far, as their dominance over the event continues.