It was one small step towards Olympic gender equality and one giant leap from American Tara Geraghty-Moats to win the first-ever women's Nordic Combined World Cup gold.

Nordic Combined is the only sport at either the summer or winter Games without female representation and missed out on inclusion for Beijing 2022 on the grounds that not enough countries have Olympic-level athletes.

Nordic Combined Oftebro takes advantage of Riiber disqualification to claim first World Cup win in Ruta 29/11/2020 AT 19:21

But a historic victory for Geraghty-Moats, the outstanding athlete in the Continental Cup, took the discipline a step closer to featuring in Milan-Cortina 2026.

"It's an actual dream come true, and itâ€™s the most amazing feeling ever," said the 27-year-old from New Hampshire.

"It's something I've dreamed about since I was ten years old, before it was even a possibility. Coming in, I was really uncertain in myself because I hadn't put a bib on for ten months, and I had 10% of the ski jumping training I'd hoped to have.

"But all day long I kept telling myself I could do it, every step at the time, and a huge thanks to my team and for FIS for finally inviting the women to the big weeks."

The American was placed sixth after ski jumping with a 39-second deficit to make up on Norwegian teenager Gyda Westvold Hansen.

Hansen jumped to 94.5m to take an outright lead and she remained in front after the first lap of the 5km cross-country ski.

But she was caught on a long climb at the start of the second lap as Geraghty-Moats dropped both Hansen and Japan's Anju Nakamura.

Geraghty-Moats soaked up Hansen's subsequent attacks to prevail by 1.5s, with Nakamura winning bronze 13s back.

After the cancellation of two World Cup Nordic Combined stops due to include men's and women's races, the next top-level women's event will come at the World Championships in Obertsdorf in February.

Sportsbeat 2020

Nordic Combined Riiber takes top spot in Nordic Combined World Cup in Ruka 28/11/2020 AT 19:50