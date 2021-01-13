Two-time Winter Olympian Aimee Fuller has announced her retirement from snowboarding.

Fuller represented Team GB at the 2014 Games in Sochi and four years later in Pyeongchang.

In South Korea she finished 17th in the slopestyle event and 25th in the big air, missing out on the final.

"11 years in the start gate, two Olympics, multiple X Games, it’s time to officially announce I will no longer be wearing a contest bib so that I can pursue further broadcasting opportunities," she wrote on Twitter.

"It goes without saying, snowboarding has been my life, and it’s certainly not to the mountains but just to the start gate.

"Who would have thought that a plank of wood with two bindings could take you around the world and back? I certainly didn’t.

I am so grateful for what snowboarding has taught me; the life lessons learnt, the sportsmanship, the respect and taking me to places I could never have dreamed of.

