Shooting star Amber Hill says she won't shy away from using social media for a positive purpose in the absence of British fans at Tokyo 2020.

Overseas spectators will not be permitted to travel to Japan and Team GB athletes are confronting the prospect of a Games without family and friends.

Hill, who is ranked No.1 in the world in the skeet shotgun discipline, wants the nation's armchair faithful to make themselves heard on social media this summer.

Tokyo 2020 Epic Olympic Moments: The spectacular torch ceremony for Barcelona 1992 09/04/2021 AT 12:17

"I make sure to look at the nice comments people send me when I'm competing, it's important to me," said Hill, who is working with Purplebricks to encourage the nation to get behind Team GB on their journey to Tokyo.

"I know some people are a little bit scared to use their social media around big events, but I don't shut it off.

"I accept there is going to be negativity out there, you can't control everybody, but you want to focus on people who want to send you a positive message and give you support.

"Even though we're not going to be able to have my family and friends in Tokyo, knowing they're supporting me at home is so important."

Hill is a dedicated follower of fashion, keeping her Instagram followers updated with her latest looks.

The 23-year-old from Windsor has sprayed her gun blue for competitions and used pink cartridges, making her stand out from the crowd on the shooting range.

"I've always been really creative - my hair, my nails, just general wellbeing really and expressing myself," she said.

"I've tried to incorporate two loves of mine - shooting and fashion - and bring a bit of colour in the sport.

Olympics Osaka requests cancellation of torch relay leg 05/04/2021 AT 11:49