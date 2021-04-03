Beth Potter produced a brilliant performance to clock a world record time for a 5k road event.
The Scottish runner recorded a time of 14:41 at the Podium 5k event in Barrowford, a time that beat both the world and British records.
That beat both Paula Radcliffe’s 14:51 British record, and Kenyan Beatrice Chepkeoch’s world record time of 14:53.
The event will now be examined to see if it meets licence and drug-testing requirements to qualify for an official record, with the 29-year-old athlete in excellent form ahead of the rearranged 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The event was delayed by another year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and no fans from abroad will be permitted to attend.
