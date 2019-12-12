Beijing 2022 launches Volunteer Global Recruitment Programme

At 10 am, guests from near and far joined 1,000 volunteer representatives at the recently ­completed Olympic Winter Games competition venue - Big Air Shougang for the launch ceremony of the Volunteer Global Recruitment Programme.

The design of Big Air Shougang was inspired by the 'flying streamers' - a signature element of the Dunhuang Culture. Surrounded by flying banners and cheering crowds, this giant structure stood proudly in the background welcoming this next Olympic Winter Games milestone.

Volunteers: Let the world remember your smiles

IOC President Thomas Bach delivered a video message and praised the volunteers as an integral part of the Olympics preparation team and the part of the Games that would be remembered the most. He said that the Beijing 2022 Games volunteering programme would arouse public enthusiasm for winter sports especially among the young generation and that "Beijing is making history as the first city in the world to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games". He encouraged everyone to be a part of this exciting chapter of Olympic history and become a volunteer for Beijing 2022 Games for the experience of a lifetime.

Beijing 2022 plans to recruit 27,000 volunteers for the Olympic Winter Games and 12,000 for Paralympic Winter Games. Games volunteers will be assigned across the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, volunteering in 12 different areas such as international relations and liaison, competition event operation and venue operation.

In his speech, Zhang Jiandong, Vice Mayor of Beijing and Executive Vice President of Beijing 2022, warmly welcomed volunteers from all over the world to participate in the Beijing 2022 Games, provide quality and heartwarming services to the Olympic family and guests from home and abroad, in an effort to deliver a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Games.

Back in 2008, Li Ju volunteered with Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and was presented a bouquet by the newly elected IOC member at the Closing Ceremony. She still believes that the Olympic Games left Beijing with a valuable legacy although more than a decade has passed. As we usher into a new era, Olympic Winter Games volunteers will instil hospitality and dedication into their work and their smiles will brighten the Beijing 2022 Games.

In his video message, IPC President Andrew Parsons said that China was about to begin a new era of opportunities and a new moment in history. He called on volunteers to participate in the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and witness this important moment in China's new era.

Volunteer with Beijing 2022: an Olympic Games shared by global volunteers

During the launch ceremony, Beijing 2022 released a promotional video titled Volunteer with Beijing 2022. The video, which took five months of planning and production, became an instant hit among volunteers upon release. The video showcased the dedication and contribution of volunteers since the Olympic Games Beijing 2008, and the enthusiasm and aspiration of global volunteers for the Beijing 2022 Games.

Han Zirong, Vice President and Secretary General of Beijing 2022, made the announcement about the recruitment of volunteers for the event, and outlined the volunteer numbers that Beijing 2022 would recruit, eligibility details, and application procedure, and warmly welcomed the world to participate in the Beijing 2022 Games.

Those who wish to apply to be a volunteer for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 and fulfil the following requirements are welcome to apply:

Applicants must abide by Chinese laws and regulations

Must be 18 years old as of 1 January 2022 (born on or before 1 January 2004)

Have basic knowledge and skills required for volunteer openings

Able to communicate in Chinese or English

Can provide services before, during and after the Games.

Beijing 2022 will select volunteers through a fair and non-discriminatory process.

Athlete representatives Yang Yang and Wang Hao, celebrity representatives Lang Lang and Yi Liyuan, and volunteer representative Li Ju attended the ceremony. They recited the proposal letter Volunteer with Beijing 2022 which talked of the hopes, dreams, dedication and commitment of the volunteers and called upon the global volunteers to jointly make the Games a great event of sports and culture.

New Milestone: The embodiment of the Chinese Dream and Social Progress

Cai Qi, Secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and President of Beijing 2022, launched the Beijing 2022 Volunteer Application Portal, together with volunteer representatives, allowing volunteers from around the world to connect and apply.

The volunteer logo for the Olympic Winter Games and Paralympic Games Beijing 2022 was also officially launched. The logo, which evolved from the universal sign language for "I love you", hopes to inspire passion, energy and joy.

Jackie Chan, Joey Yung, Chang Shilei and Jike Junyi, together with 100 volunteer representatives, sang the volunteer-themed song "The Passionate Snow", which describes the volunteers' generosity and dedication, and their aim to light up the Olympic Winter Games.

The launch ceremony concluded with the audience singing the song together.

Cai Qi, together with the on-site leaders, officials and volunteer representatives extended an invitation to the world to participate in the Olympic Winter Games. Volunteers across the globe are welcome to join the Beijing 2022 Games as a volunteer, and experience the charm of the Chinese Dream as we celebrate this next chapter in Olympic Winter Games history.

The Volunteer Logo for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

As a highly significant branding and visual element of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the volunteer logo is designed to fully arouse the enthusiasm of the volunteers; carry forward and foster the volunteering spirit; and build a culture dedicated to embodying the volunteering spirit.

The red and yellow colour in the logo symbolises passion and hospitality. The motif of the universally-acknowledged sign language for "I love you" manifests global, relevant and inclusive ideas. The elegant and dynamic 'ribbon' represents the rhythm of a heartbeat and showcase the vision for a 'Joyful rendezvous upon pure ice and snow'.

The upper part of the logo resembles a triple "V," signifying a winning streak and the aspirations of volunteers to participate in the Winter Games. The smiling face on the bottom half of the logo aims to inspire dedication, friendship and happiness. A volunteer's smile will light up the Beijing 2022 Games. It is both the legacy of the Beijing 2008 Games and the embodiment of the volunteering spirit of dedication, friendship, mutual assistance and progress.