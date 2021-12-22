Olympics

Beijing 2022 - Venues now completed with less than 50 days to go until the Winter Olympics

China is continuing to gear up for the Winter Olympics with construction on all venues now complete, despite concerns of delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. All 12 venues, including the National Ski Jumping Center, the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center and the Genting Snow Park have completed construction and are ready for the Games, officials told reporters.

