Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games - Stronger Together: One year to go!

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics may still be some months away, but that doesn’t mean preparations aren’t already in full swing for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. There’s just 365 days ago and, as this video shows, athletes across the globe and locked in a fight to reach the Games.

