Charlotte Bankes has been predicted to win gold at the women's snowboard cross at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, while Team GB have been tipped to win a first gold medal in curling since 2002.

Nielsen's Gracenote have predicted every event at February’s Games in their Virtual Medal Table

Bankes is backed to win gold in the women’s snowboard cross which is a notable change from the 100 days to go prediction that she would secure bronze.

Last week Bankes topped women's qualifying at the snowboard cross World Cup in Cervinia, Italy and currently tops the snowboard cross standings.

In February she won gold at the World Championships and won World Cup titles in Bakuriani and Montafon. Off the back of her recent achievements, she is now the frontrunner for gold.

In curling, Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds are expected to top the podium in the mixed doubles on the back of their World Championships success.

Mouat will also skip the in-form men’s team, who are forecast to take silver.

In the bobsleigh, a four-man team featuring Brad Hall from Great Britain is expected to come sixth. Nick Gleeson and Lawrence Taylor joined Hall and Greg Cackett to achieve podium finishes in the 2020/21 season.

Team GB enjoyed their joint-most successful Winter Games in South Korea four years ago, winning five medals as Lizzie Yarnold defended her skeleton title.

Beijing unveil 2022 medals with 100 days to go

Norway are expected to blow apart the competition in Beijing with 45 medals, including 21 gold, a haul that would better their Olympic record of 39 medals set at PyeongChang 2018. Germany (12 golds) and Russia Olympic Committee (ROC, 11 golds) are expected to finish second and third in the overall table.

Gracenote's table sorts nations via overall medal count. Traditionally, the official rankings are sorted first by number of gold medals, with the minor medals used as tiebreakers.

WHO WILL JUST MISS OUT FOR TEAM GB?

It could be a case of might have been for GB's Zoe Atkins. The 18-year-old is tipped to finish fourth in the freestyle skiing halfpipe.

James Woods, who finished fifth at Sochi 2014 and fourth at PyeongChang 2018, is predicted for more heartbreak with another fifth in the freestyle skiing slopestyle.

Meanwhile, Andrew Musgrave is fancied for two top-eight finishes in the 2x15km skiathlon (8th) and 50km freestyle (6th).

Kirsty Muir is predicted to achieve a top-eight finish in the women's slopestyle and Matt Weston ranks eighth in the men's skeleton.

