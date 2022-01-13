Team GB have set an ambitious target of winning their most medals at a single Winter OIympics ahead of Beijing 2022.

Great Britain's record haul currently stands at five medals, a tally achieved in Sochi in 2014 and matched four years later in Pyeongchang.

Ad

Less than a month until the 2022 Games begin, the British Olympic Association and UK Sport have confirmed they are targeting between three and seven medals in China.

Tokyo 2020 'The miracle of Tokyo' - Team GB chef de mission hails best-ever British Olympic performance 08/08/2021 AT 14:13

Sally Munday, UK Sport chief executive, hopes that Team GB can become "an even greater force in winter sports”, also setting out a record target for the Paralympics, which begin in March.

“Our intelligence tells us that British athletes have the potential to win between three and seven medals at the Olympics, and between five and nine medals at the Paralympics,” Munday added.

“We have a young, dynamic, motivated team with real potential to excite and inspire the public.”

Lizzy Yarnold was the sole British Olympic champion in Pyeongchang, joined on the women's skeleton podium by teammate Laura Deas, who took bronze.

Dominic Parsons (men's skeleton), Izzy Atkin (women's slopestyle skiing) and Billy Morgan (men's big air snowboarding) also returned from South Korea with bronze medals, but contenders like speed skater Elise Christie missed out on projected medals.

Team GB are expected to send a party of about 50 athletes to Beijing, and have confirmed that all will be vaccinated.

World champion Bankes claims second snowboard cross World Cup victory of weekend

Mouat and Dodds are the reigning world champions. in the event, and will be Britain's first pair to compete after missing out on the format's introduction to the Games four years ago.

Curling action kicks off Beijing 2022 two days prior to the opening ceremony, which is scheduled for February 4.

The Winter Olympics concludes on February 20.

- - -

Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+