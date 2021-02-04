Britain have been predicted to win just one medal - a bronze - at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The gloomy forecast from statisticians Gracenote comes exactly one year before the Games begin in the Chinese capital.

Only James Woods is predicted to finish on the podium for GB in the freestyle skiing slopestyle, having finished fourth at PyeongChang 2018.

Norway are expected to top the charts for a second successive Games, according to Gracenote’s Virtual Medal Table (VMT), with a projected 41 medals, including 25 gold. Hosts China are only tipped to win two gold medals.

There will be seven new events on the programme in Beijing: women’s monobobsled, men’s and women’s big air, and mixed team events in freestyle skiing aerials, short track, ski jumping and snowboard cross.

Where could GB win other medals?

Gracenote also revealed which athletes and teams were predicted to finish in the top eight but miss out on a podium, giving Britain other medal hopes in:

Men's curling (group stage tie-breaker in PyeongChang)

(group stage tie-breaker in PyeongChang) Charlotte Bankes , women's snowboard cross (finished 7th in PyeongChang)

, women's snowboard cross (finished 7th in PyeongChang) Andrew Musgrave , men's 50km cross-country skiing (finished 37th in PyeongChang)

, men's 50km cross-country skiing (finished 37th in PyeongChang) Isabel Atkin , women's slopestyle freestyle skiing (won bronze in PyeongChang)

, women's slopestyle freestyle skiing (won bronze in PyeongChang) Two-man bobsleigh, driven by Bradley Hall (Hall finished 12th in PyeongChang)

GB defied all predictions to win five medals in PyeongChang, including Lizzie Yarnold's thrilling title defence in the skeleton.

