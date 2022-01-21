World champion Charlotte Bankes leads a contingent of 21 ski and snowboard athletes who have been picked to represent Team GB at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 26-year-old will be competing at her third Games but her first for GB, having represented France in the previous two. Nine athletes will be making their Olympic debuts, including teenagers Zoe Atkin and Kirsty Muir, who have excelled this season.

Izzy Atkin, Britain’s first Olympic skiing medallist by winning bronze at Pyeongchang 2018, is selected for freestyle slopestyle and big air, despite breaking her pelvis just over a month ago.

Skier-turned-actor Gus Kenworthy makes his GB Olympic debut in his final Games, after the Sochi 2014 ski slopestyle silver medallist moved across to the country of his mother’s birth having represented the USA for most of his career. He is joined by James 'Woodsy' Woods, who is attempting to return to the same form which earned him the world title in 2019.

Alpine skier Dave Ryding, who recorded a fifth place slalom finish at a World Cup event in Val d’Isere in December, will compete in his fourth Olympics, as will Nordic skiers Andrew Musgrave and Andrew Young.

Katie Ormerod will finally make her Olympic competition debut in the snowboard slopestyle and big air, after injury cruelly robbed her of a place on the startline four years ago, when she broke her heel in training.

The 18 skiers and three snowboarders will be looking to build on what has been a positive season so far, with a combined five FIS, Europa Cup and World Cup podium positions from this season alone.

“It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing,” said Ryding.

"As athletes, we take all our competitions seriously, but there’s something undeniably special about representing the country at an Olympic Games.

“This is a really exciting time for British skiing and snowboarding, and like the whole squad I’m looking forward to giving my all in Beijing.”

The Games begin on February 4.

Ski/Snowboard athletes selected to represent Team GB at Beijing 2022:

*denotes Olympic debut

Alpine

Men’s

Billy Major*

Dave Ryding

Women’s

Charlie Guest

Alex Tilley

Freestyle Ski

Aerials

Lloyd Wallace

Moguls – Women’s

Leonie Gerken-Schofield*

Makayla Gerken-Schofield*

Moguls – Men’s

Will Feneley*

Ski Cross

Ollie Davies*

Freeski Halfpipe – Men’s

Gus Kenworthy

Freeski Halfpipe – Women’s

Zoe Atkin*

Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Men’s

James Woods

Freeski Slopestyle & Big Air – Women’s Team

Izzy Atkin

Kirsty Muir*

Katie Summerhayes

Cross Country

James Clugnet*

Andrew Musgrave

Andrew Young

Snowboard

Snowboard Cross – Men’s

Huw Nightingale*

Snowboard Cross – Women’s

Charlotte Bankes

Snowboard Slopestyle & Big Air

Katie Ormerod

