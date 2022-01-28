Beijing Olympics: ‘I will be your expert’ – Fourcade ready to give viewers unique experience

Five-time Olympic biathlon champion and Eurosport expert Martin Fourcade gives his thoughts ahead of Beijing 2022. Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+
00:02:19, an hour ago
00:04:01
00:02:19
00:06:02
00:06:00
00:06:04
00:03:48
00:03:01
00:03:18
00:03:39
00:01:00
00:03:16
00:00:35
00:01:10
00:01:25
00:01:01
00:01:17
00:01:07
00:01:15
00:03:30
00:01:18
00:03:36
00:01:37
00:01:48
00:01:47
00:02:03
00:00:30
00:01:21
00:02:00
00:00:18
00:00:13
00:00:44
00:02:23
00:00:48
00:04:41
00:06:03