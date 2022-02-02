The Winter Olympics are almost upon us! The world’s biggest winter sports stars are descending on Beijing to compete for their share of 109 medals – seven more than were up for grabs in PyeonChang four years ago.

The Games will officially begin on February 4 and run until February 20, with Mikaela Shiffrin, Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Yuzuru Hanyu and Ester Ledecka among the box-office names to look out for.

Ad

Norway will look to retain their place at the top of the medals table, having had the most success in PyeongChang with 39 medals in total, 14 of which were gold.

Beijing 2022 Beijing spotlight: Can history-maker Ledecka astound all over again? 24 MINUTES AGO

Runners-up Germany also took home 12 gold medals in 2018, but Norway edged it on silvers (14 vs 10).

Looking back across all Winter Games to date, right from the very first in Chamonix in 1924, which country has had the most medal success? And who is the most decorated individual Winter Olympian of all time?

Which country has the most Winter Olympic medals of all time?

Norway – with a population size about five times smaller than that of Texas – is the most decorated Winter Olympic nation of all time.

The small Scandinavian country has won 368 medals in total, including 132 gold, 125 silvers and 111 bronze, and the Norwegians are favourites to top the medal table once again in Beijing.

The United States are second in the all-time rankings with 305 medals (105 gold, 110 silver, 90 bronze) followed by Germany – who have only competed in just over half as many Winter Games as Norway and the US – with 240 medals (92 gold, 88 silver, 60 bronze).

Great Britain may be one of the 12 nations to have competed in all 23 Winter Olympic Games, but they sit 19th in the all-time list with 31 medals (11 gold, four silver, 16 bronze).

Team GB have plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Beijing Games, however, having matched their record medal haul with one gold and four bronze medals in PyeongChang.

Charlotte Bankes, women’s snowboard cross, is arguably Britain’s primary gold-medal hope this year and Alpine skier Dave Ryding is one to watch following his World Cup win in Kitzbuhel, where he became the first Briton to win a race in the history of the tournament.

Who is the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time?

With a whopping total of 15 medals, including eight gold, four silver and three bronze, Norwegian skier Marit Bjorgen is the most successful Winter Olympian of all time.

She’s accrued her medals across five Olympic Games: Salt Lake 2002, Torino 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

Marit Björgen Image credit: Getty Images

The 41-year-old, who is also the most successful sprinter in Cross-Country World Cup history, is not done yet. She’ll be competing once again in Beijing. Can she add to her tally?

Norway’s Ole Einer Bjorndalen, nicknamed ‘King of the Biathlon,’ is second in the all-time list, with 13 Olympic medals in total.

Now retired, he competed at six Winter Games from 1994 to 2014.

He is followed in the all-time medal list by Bjorn Daehlie…you guessed it, the top three most decorated Winter Olympians of all time are all Norwegian.

Daehlie, a retired cross-country skier, has 12 Olympic medals to his name (eight gold, four silver), which he won across four Winter Games from 1988 to 1998.

- - -

Watch every event live from Beijing 2022 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Beijing 2022 When is the Beijing 2022 opening ceremony? China welcomes the world to start the Winter Olympics 11 HOURS AGO